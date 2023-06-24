Israeli authorities seize 5 kilos of gold being smuggled

Jerusalem [Israel], June 24 (ANI/TPS): Israeli customs officials at the Allenby border crossing with Jordan foiled an attempt to smuggle five kilos of gold into Israel.

Five gold bars weighing one kilogram each worth a combined USD 275,000 were found in a hidden compartment in a Palestinian bus returning from Jordan, on Thursday.

The Allenby border crossing serves as a land border between Israel and Jordan, mainly for the Palestinian population, tourists of various nationalities, diplomats and residents of eastern Jerusalem.

The Palestinian bus driver denied having any money or goods to declare, but a sum of USD 1,500 wrapped in foil was found in his possession, prompting a more comprehensive search of the bus.

Customs officials then found a hidden compartment inside the air conditioning duct where the gold was hidden.

The gold and the bus that was used to transport it were seized. After being questioned by Israeli investigators, the driver was turned to the Palestinian Authority for further investigation.

According to the Tax Authority, the tax on gold is around 180,000 shekels (almost USD 50,000). (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor