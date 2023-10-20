Israeli citizens can now travel to US without visa for 90 days

Washington, DC [US], October 20 : The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that eligible Israeli citizens and nationals can now travel to the United States for up to 90 days without requiring a visa, CNN reported.

This update accelerates the implementation of the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) for Israeli travellers, which was initially scheduled to begin on November 30.

Last month, the Biden administration confirmed Israel's inclusion in the VWP, allowing qualified travellers to enter the US without a visa. However, the latest announcement states that the US is now accepting applications ahead of schedule, according to CNN.

To take advantage of this opportunity, eligible travellers must apply online for authorisation through the US Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). To qualify, travellers must possess a biometrically enabled passport and plan to stay in the US for no more than 90 days.

It's worth noting that travellers with "non-biometric, temporary, or emergency travel documents, or travel documents from a non-Visa Waiver Program designated country" are not eligible and should apply for a US visa instead, as per the guidelines set by the DHS.

The DHS has stated, "Traveling on a visa may still be the best option for some travellers, such as those who plan to stay in the United States longer than 90 days or anticipate the need to extend their stay or change their status once in the United States."

While the application is currently available only in English, the DHS plans to offer it in other languages no later than November 1, CNN reported.

