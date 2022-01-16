Israeli finance minister tests positive for COVID-19

Israel's Minister of Finance Avigdor Lieberman was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the finance ministry.

"The minister is feeling well and will spend the quarantine days at his home," the ministry statement said.

Lieberman, who received the fourth vaccine shot on Monday, said he "will continue to lead a responsible economic policy from home, track figures and plan steps forward."

Meanwhile, the Israeli health ministry reported 39,015 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,768,135.

The COVID-19 death toll in Israel increased by 10 to 8,303, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 306 to 387.

The number of active cases increased to a record of 267,734, while the rate of positive results from all daily COVID-19 tests in Israel increased from 12.65 per cent to 14.02 per cent, the highest figure since late September of 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

