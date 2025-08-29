Israeli forces capture suspected terrorists in Southern Syria

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 29 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that, during a series of night operations in southern Syria carried out last night, its forces arrested a number of suspects who were involved in promoting terrorist activities against its forces in southern Syria in recent days.

The IDF did not release specifics as to the number of terrorists captured nor to what terror organisation they were affiliated with.

During searches conducted by the forces, weapons were located in the areas where they operated.

Elements of the 210th "Bashan" Division - a territorial division in the Israel Defence Forces' Northern Command - continue to be deployed in the area, added the IDF, and are working to thwart attempts by terrorist elements to establish themselves there, with the aim of "ensuring the security of the citizens of the State of Israel." (ANI/TPS)

