Israeli forces destroy four lathes for making terror weapons

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 19 (ANI/TPS): As part of Operation "Iron Wall" in the Nablus area, Israeli forces this week destroyed four lathes for manufacturing weapons and ammunition and two more were confiscated in Balata in Samaria.

The lathes served as central terrorist infrastructures, enabling the production of improvised weapons for terrorists and terrorist organisations in the region, said the IDF (Israel Defence Forces). (ANI/TPS)

