Israeli forces eliminated numerous Gaza terror commanders over past few weeks

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 14 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) said that it continues to eliminate terrorists in units working to restore the military capabilities of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror organisations in Gaza.

Over the past two weeks alone, Israel Air Force aircraft, under the guidance of Military Intelligence, eliminated a series of terror commanders in the organisations' various units. The IDF released a photo of seven of these commanders who were eliminated.

These units were working to restore their respective organisations' military capabilities, including weapons production headquarters and the military intelligence apparatus, said the IDF.

This weapons production headquarters is working to restore and strengthen the stockpile of combat means for the terror organisations in Gaza, while the military intelligence apparatus provides intelligence through various means to maintain the operational control of Hamas's military wing in the Gaza Strip and works to advance terrorist activities against Israel.

The IDF and other Israeli security forces are operating to systematically thwart the attempts of terror organisations to restore their military capabilities. As part of this effort, the IDF is tracking the commanders responsible for carrying out tangible actions to rebuild the organisations and will continue to act to eliminate them. (ANI/TPS)

