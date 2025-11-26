Israeli forces receive temains of hostage

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 26 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers in Gaza have received from the Red Cross the remains of a hostage released by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced.

After a short military ceremony, the body will then be taken in a convoy to the National Centre for Forensic Medicine for identification.

If confirmed, it would bring the number of bodies in Gaza down to two. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor