Israeli forces seize suicide drones, other weapons in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 5 (ANI/TPS): As fighting in Gaza continues, the Israel Defence Forces announced that soldiers seized suicide drones, weaponry, an explosives laboratory, and intelligence material in Beit Hanoun.

The captured weapons included AK-47 rifles, submachine guns, cartridges, grenades, explosive devices, suicide drones, and RPG missiles. The IDF said some of the weapons were destroyed and some were brought to Israel for further examination.

IDF special forces destroyed the laboratory.

Also on Sunday, Israel discovered rocket launchers in a children's playground.

On Israel's northern border, the IDF shot down an aerial drone trying to enter from Lebanon. A number of rockets were fired from Lebanon, prompting Israeli retaliatory fire. (ANI/TPS)

