Israeli forces seize weapons in ongoing counterterror raids

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 28 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces seized weapons and military gear, and neutralized explosive devices during counterterror raids Judea and Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces said.

In the Jenin area, three armed terrorists were killed in an airstrike and another two were killed in a shootout. In the Jordan Valley, near the El Fara refugee camp, four armed terrorists threatening troops were also eliminated in an airstrike.

Israeli security forces have arrested more than 4,400 Palestinian terror suspects in Judea and Samaria since October 7, of whom around 1,850 are affiliated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor