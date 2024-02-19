Israeli forces seize weapons in Western Khan Yunis as offensive continues

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 19 (ANI/TPS): Israeli military forces continue to operate in Khan Yunis, uncovering large amounts of weapons in Gaza's second-largest city, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday.

In the western area of Khan Yunis, troops carried out targeted raids on Hamas facilities, uncovering AK-47s, drones, explosive devices, and additional military equipment.

In a separate operational activity, ground forces used a drone to identify an approaching terror squad. In response, the troops directed an aircraft to eliminate the squad. A short while later, four additional terrorists spotted in the area were also eliminated by Israeli aircraft.

Ground forces also called in a helicopter to strike and eliminate an additional terrorist.

On Sunday, terrorists fired a rocket from the central Gaza Strip which crossed into Israeli territory, landing in an open area near Kibbutz Be'eri near the Gaza border. A few minutes after the launch, soldiers identified the terrorist responsible for the launch in the area of Gaza City, directing an airstrike that killed him. Additional armed Hamas squads operating adjacent to the troops in the area were also eliminated.

The IDF added that sirens sounded in the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip on early Monday morning were a false alarm.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

