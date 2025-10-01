Israeli forces take control over Gaza's Netzarim axis

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 1 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has closed the Netzarim axis in the northern Gaza Strip to people from the south trying to move north. from the south.

Over the past 24 hours, forces of the IDF's 99th "Ha'Bazak" (Lightning, res.) Infantry Division began focused ground operations in the northern Gaza Strip to strengthen and maintain operational control on the Netzarim axis.

The forces worked to disrupt the operational capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organisation in the area and expand operational control over the area. (ANI/TPS)

