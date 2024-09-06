Israeli Foreign Minister meets with visiting Romanian counterpart

Tel Aviv [Israe], September 6 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister met on Thursday with the visiting Romanian Foreign Minister, Luminita Odobescu.

Katz said he thanked Odobescu for her continued support after the October 7 Hamas terror massacre and for Israel's efforts to free all the hostages.

He also told Odobescu that Israel's war is "the war of the entire Western world against the Iranian axis of evil and its proxies."

Katz said that at the end of the month he will visit Romania to "continue to strengthen the strong relationship between us."

For her part, Luminita Odobescu called their dialogue "fruitful" and said they spoke about the Israel-Romania bilateral partnership and the current situation in the Middle East.

She added that they agreed to "boost the dynamic of our political contacts and focus on expanding our cooperation in various fields of interest."

Also on Thursday, Odobescu met with the families of Israelis held hostage in Gaza who are of Romanian descent. She said she was "deeply moved" by the meeting and that "Romania strongly calls for the immediate release of all hostages and fully supports efforts to secure their safe return."

"Romania will continue its efforts in this respect," she pledged. (ANI/TPS)

