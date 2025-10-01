Israeli govt appoints David Zini as new Shin Bet chief, to take office on Oct 5

Tel Aviv, Oct 1 The Israeli government has approved the appointment of David Zini, a former senior army officer, as the head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency for a period of five years, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Zini, who will take office on October 5, has held several senior operational posts in the Israeli army, reports Xinhua news agency.

The controversial appointment has drawn sharp criticism from the Israeli opposition and the public, as Zini is considered far-right in his views and, according to Israeli media, he opposes the Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal and supports an "eternal war."

Another criticism is related to the ongoing investigation into close advisers to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on suspicion of having had private business ties with the Qatari government during the multi-front war.

Critics have claimed that a Shin Bet chief appointed by Netanyahu would work to stop the Shin Bet investigation into the matter.

Netanyahu is also facing a lengthy trial for several criminal offences, including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, and concerns have been raised that the Shin Bet chief will help him avoid court hearings due to pressing state matters related to his position.

Zini will replace Ronen Bar, who headed the Shin Bet during the Hamas-led surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, and was seen by many as one of the main responsible for the security failure.

In late March, the Israeli government decided to dismiss Bar due to Netanyahu's ongoing "lack of trust", contrary to the opinion of the Attorney General's Office.

The High Court froze the dismissals until the proceedings were concluded, but Bar decided to resign in the meantime, leaving the position in mid-June. Since then, the position has been temporarily filled by the Deputy Chief of the Shin Bet, whose identity remained confidential.

After Zini's appointment approval, Netanyahu said that "the reality after October 7 requires a new Shin Bet chief who comes from outside the organisation."

He added, "The critical thinking that characterised Major General Zini in his positions, the ability to think outside the box, to adapt the system to a changing reality, alongside his rich and operational experience in force building and operation, led to the conclusion that he is the most suitable person to head the Shin Bet at this time."

