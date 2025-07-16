Israeli-Indian tech trio launches real-time surveillance platform across India
By ANI | Updated: July 16, 2025 15:14 IST2025-07-16T15:08:55+5:302025-07-16T15:14:26+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 16 (ANI/TPS): India's Sparsh CCTV, Israel's Innoviz Technologies, and UK-based but Israel-linked Cron AI have ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 16 (ANI/TPS): India's Sparsh CCTV, Israel's Innoviz Technologies, and UK-based but Israel-linked Cron AI have partnered to deploy edge-native security and intelligent transport systems across India. The integrated solution fuses LiDAR, video, and AI for real-time monitoring of critical infrastructure, including railways, perimeters, and urban intersections.
Sparsh, a major Indian surveillance provider, will lead local implementation. Innoviz brings its high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR, while Cron AI contributes deep-learning 3D perception technology. The platform is tailored for India's complex outdoor environments and supports local manufacturing and scale-up.
Deployment is expected to begin soon as part of a nationwide infrastructure upgrade. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app