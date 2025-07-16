Israeli-Indian tech trio launches real-time surveillance platform across India

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 16 (ANI/TPS): India's Sparsh CCTV, Israel's Innoviz Technologies, and UK-based but Israel-linked Cron AI have partnered to deploy edge-native security and intelligent transport systems across India. The integrated solution fuses LiDAR, video, and AI for real-time monitoring of critical infrastructure, including railways, perimeters, and urban intersections.

Sparsh, a major Indian surveillance provider, will lead local implementation. Innoviz brings its high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR, while Cron AI contributes deep-learning 3D perception technology. The platform is tailored for India's complex outdoor environments and supports local manufacturing and scale-up.

Deployment is expected to begin soon as part of a nationwide infrastructure upgrade. (ANI/TPS)

