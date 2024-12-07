Israeli injured in car-ramming attack, manhunt for terrorist
By ANI | Published: December 7, 2024 11:39 PM2024-12-07T23:39:11+5:302024-12-07T23:40:09+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 7 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces have launched a manhunt for a terrorist who injured a man in a car-ramming attack in the Hebron Hills.
The army said the victim was evacuated by ambualance to Beer-Sheva's Soroka Medical Center for treatment. (ANI/TPS)
