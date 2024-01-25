Israeli jets strike Hezbollah following drone incursion

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 25 (ANI/TPS): Israeli fighter jets struck a series of Hezbollah military targets in the areas of Tyre and Mghayre in Lebanon.

Among the targets struck were military compounds and sites used by Hezbollah's Aerial Unit. Military airstrip and infrastructure used by the organization to direct terror attacks against Israeli civilians were located at one of the sites. Israeli artillery and mortars struck additional areas in southern Lebanon.

The attacks were in response to a pair of aerial drones that crossed the border from Lebanon and crashed near Kibbutz Kfar Blum. No casualties or damage were reported. (ANI/TPS)

