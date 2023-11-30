Israeli man missing From October 7 music festival declared dead
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 30 (ANI/TPS): The family of Ofir Tzarfati has been notified that the 27 year-old is dead, according to the municipality of his Kiryat Ata hometown.
Tzarfati was at the Nova Music Festival on October 7 and thought to have been taken captive by Hamas.
At least 364 people attending the rave were massacred. (ANI/TPS)
