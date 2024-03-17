Israeli military attacks Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 17 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that overnight its warplanes attacked a military building used by the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Al-Khiam area in Lebanon in response to rocket launches made from there during the night towards the Ghajar area in Israel, located on the northern end of the Golan Heights.

There were no casualties reported from those attacks.

In addition, Israeli warplanes attacked an observation post of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Kfar Kila area in Lebanon.

The IDF also attacked with artillery fire the area of Misat in Lebanon in order to remove what id described as a "threat." (ANI/TPS)

