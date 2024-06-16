Israeli Military chief calls for drafting ultra-orthodox

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 16 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt General Herti Halevi spoke out in favour of drafting Ultra-Orthodox Israelis into the Israeli military when he held a situation assessment and tour of the central Gaza Strip on Friday.

"We want to expand the base [of people available for military service] as much as possible," said the Chief of Staff. "I tell you that there is an opportunity for change in ultra-Orthodox society as well, not extensive enough, but there is a desire for change. We want to go forward not because it's beautiful, first of all because we have to. The battalion we are building today, which holds a sector in the Jordan Valley, holds a sector in Judea and Samaria, holds a defensive sector here."

"Each regular regiment like this, which we establish, is ultra-Orthodox, it removes the call-up of many thousands of reservists thanks to compulsory regularisation," continued Halevi.

He also said that today there is a "clear need" for extra manpower and therefore "we strongly encourage it, and we want to do it Right."

"Now, people do it, and I know it's hard, by the way it's completely natural, someone who's already close to eight months for a bit of a break," said the Chief of Staff about all of the Israelis who were called up for continuous reserve military duty since the Hamas massacre of October 7.

There has been a debate in Israel for years over whether or not to end draft deferments for Ultra-Orthodox who study Tora in yeshivas. Over time, the deferments become de facto exemptions. Since October 7, the sentiment in the country in favour of drafting the Ultra-Orthodox has grown. (ANI/TPS)

