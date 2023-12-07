Israeli military continues offensive in Khan Yunis

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 7 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) said it is continuing with its battles against the terrorist organisation Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip. To that end, forces from its 98th Division continue to fight in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

As part of the 98th Division's activity in Khan Yunis, terrorists were eliminated and dozens of terrorist targets were attacked by the Israel Air Force.

IDF commandos encountered a squad of terrorists emerging from a tunnel shaft, killed two terrorists in the encounter and destroyed the shaft.

Also, elements of the IDF's 460th Brigade fought in the area of the Jabalia refugee camp, where fighters raided the "Habisan" Hamas terrorist outpost. In the raid, several terrorists were killed. The forces also located a network of underground tunnels leading outside the outpost, a training complex and a weapons warehouse in the area of the outpost. (ANI/TPS)

