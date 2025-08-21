Israeli military coordinates with Gaza city medical officials ahead of push into area

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 21 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is coordinating the move of the population from Gaza City south for its own protection as Israeli forces move into the area. As part of preparations for this, officers from the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Directorate at the IDF conducted initial warning calls to medical officials and international organisations in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, letting them know to make their own preparations.

In their calls, the officers emphasised to medical officials that hospital infrastructure in the southern Gaza Strip is being adjusted to accommodate the sick and wounded, along with increased imports of required medical equipment in accordance with requests from international aid organisations.

The following are the main points of the messages sent to the Gaza City area medical officials:

"I am talking to you about the possibility of the army entering Gaza City - there will be a complete evacuation from Gaza to the south of the Strip. This requires you to prepare a plan for transferring medical equipment from north to south, so that you can provide a response to all patients in the south of the Strip and prepare the hospitals to receive patients who will arrive from the north. It is important to us that you receive this from an official source. We are going to provide you with a place to be, whether it's a field hospital or any other hospital." (ANI/TPS)

