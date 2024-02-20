Israeli military hits Hezbollah bases in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 20 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military is continuing with its attacks on Hezbollah terror sites in Lebanon.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that on Tuesday afternoon its fighter jets hit a Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Leyda and a number of military buildings in the areas of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon used by the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

Tuesday evening another military building was attacked in the KafarKila area, where the IDF said a number of Hezbollah operatives were identified. (ANI/TPS)

