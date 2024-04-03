Israeli military hits terror targets in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 3 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that an Israeli Air Force aircraft Tuesday night attacked the terrorist squad that carried out launches of rockets into the Western Galilee area near Wadi Hamol.

During the day, IDF forces fired artillery to remove a threat in a number of areas, including Misat and Ramish. (ANI/TPS)

