Israeli military says it intercepts missile from Yemen

Jerusalem, July 22 Israel's military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory early Tuesday morning.

"A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF (Israeli Air Force)," the military said in a statement.

The missile triggered air raid sirens across central Israel.

No immediate casualties or damage were reported following the interception, according to local media.

Israel has launched multiple airstrikes on strategic targets in Yemen in recent months, as Houthi forces continue to fire missiles and drones toward Israel to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Most of the projectiles have been intercepted or fallen short of Israeli territory, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Monday, Yemen's Houthi armed group had claimed that it had launched five drone attacks targeting "military and vital" sites in Israel.

In a televised statement broadcast by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the targets included Ben Gurion Airport, "a military target" in Tel Aviv, Eilat port, Ramon Airport, and a "vital target" in the Ashdod area.

"The operation was successful," he claimed without providing evidence, saying the attacks were carried out in support of Palestinians in Gaza and in response to Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah port earlier on Monday.

Sarea also vowed for continued attacks against Israel until what he said "aggression on Gaza stops and blockade on Palestinians is lifted."

There were no immediate comments from Israel regarding Houthis' alleged attacks.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces had said the strikes targeted and dismantled military infrastructure, including engineering equipment used to rebuild port facilities, fuel containers, vessels involved in hostile maritime activity, and other Houthi assets.

The strikes rocked the city, with fire and smoke that could be seen several miles from the port, local residents told Xinhua over the phone.

The Houthi armed group, which controls much of northern Yemen, including Hodeidah port and the capital Sanaa, has been launching attacks against Israeli targets since November 2023 to show solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor