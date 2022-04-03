Israeli PM, Jordanian king discuss ties, recent attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Jordanian King Abdullah II talked Sunday over the phone on the bilateral ties and the recent deadly attacks in Israel.

Bennett congratulated Abdullah II on the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, and thanked the king for his "clear statement against the terrorist attacks that have taken place in Israel in recent days," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The two discussed the "importance of the cooperation between the two countries and the continuous ties and dialogues," the statement said without further elaboration.

The talk came three days after Israel's President Isaac Herzog travelled to Amman to meet the Jordanian king, asking him to help calm the tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty in 1994. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor