Israeli PM Netanyahu meets with families of hostages amid opportunity to advance hostage deal

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 8 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held two meetings on Sunday in Jerusalem with representatives of families of hostages, including the Families' Headquarters Assembly and the "Hope Forum".

During the discussions, Netanyahu stressed that recent developments, including the fall of the Assad regime in Syriapartly due to Israel's firm actions against Hezbollah and Hamasmay open the door to advancing a deal for the hostages' return. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor