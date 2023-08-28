Israeli PM Netanyahu meets with US Senator Maggie Hassan

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 28 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday with visiting US Senator Maggie Hassan (Democrat, junior senator from New Hampshire) at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

The parties discussed the challenges and “great opportunities” facing the US and Israel, as well as the need to cooperate in the field of artificial intelligence.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Senator Hasan for her consistent support for Israel. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor