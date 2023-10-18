Israeli produce near Lebanese border risks rotting on trees

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 18 (ANI/TPS): Produce growing in areas near the Lebanese border risks going to waste during the war if no solutions are found, warned Amir Bakr, CEO of 'Avocado Gal' at the 'Galilee Development Company.

Many agricultural areas are located within 2 km of the Lebanon border which have been declared closed military areas by the Israel Defense Forces.

In addition to farmers being unable access their fields, there is a shortage of agricultural hands. Many workers have been called for reserve duty, while foreign workers have been evacuated from the area.

The produce most at risk comes from apple, avocado and kiwi orchards, as well as peaches, persimmons and pomegranates which are near the end of their harvest season.

"If the fruits are not picked on time, they will rot on the trees," Baker said.

Meanwhile, a ship making a special delivery of Turkish agricultural produce has been docked in Haifa to help meet a shortfall of fruits and vegetables resulting from the Gaza war, the Ministry of Agriculture announced.

Of the 4,500 tons of produce delivered, 80 per cent is tomatoes. The majority of Israel's tomatoes are grown near the Gaza border. The ministry has offered incentives to Israeli farmers to grow more.

During the previous week, ministry inspectors at the ports handled and released about 10,000 tons of various imported fruits and vegetables, mainly from Turkey. (ANI/TPS)

