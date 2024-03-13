Israeli Seismographic service confirms 4.0 earthquake felt in north
By ANI | Published: March 13, 2024 11:13 PM2024-03-13T23:13:57+5:302024-03-13T23:15:09+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 13 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Seismographic Service confirmed an earthquake felt in northern Israel, saying it measured 4.0 on the Richter scale.
No immediate reports of casualties or damage reported. (ANI/TPS)
No immediate reports of casualties or damage reported. (ANI/TPS)