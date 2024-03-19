Israeli soldier killed in Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital raid

Gaza, March 19 An Israeli soldier was killed during the Israeli army's raid on the Al-Shifa complex in Gaza City, the Israeli military said.

According to Israeli public radio, the soldier was a sergeant from the Hanahl Brigade, whose death on early Monday brings the total number of Israeli fatalities since the start of the conflict to 593, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Monday, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said its members were "engaged in fierce clashes with enemy (Israeli) forces infiltrating near Al-Shifa complex".

The Al-Qassam Brigades noted in a press statement that they targeted a number of "military vehicles, causing deaths among them".

Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari said the IDF troops were conducting a "precise operation" at the Al-Shifa hospital based on intelligence indicating senior Hamas members were using the hospital to conduct "terrorist activity".

According to Palestinian and Israeli sources, the raid has led to the deaths and injuries of several Palestinians and the arrest of 80 people.

Among those killed is Faiq al-Mabhouh, the head of the operations directorate of Hamas' internal security apparatus.

This is the second time the Israeli army has raided the medical complex since the conflict began on October 7 last year. The first raid occurred on November 16 and lasted nearly eight days, resulting in the destruction of parts of its buildings and courtyards.

