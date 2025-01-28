Israeli Special Forces operating in Jenin

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 28 (ANI/TPS): As a counterterror operation in Jenin entered its second week on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces released footage of soldiers from the Commando Brigade.

Dozens of terrorists were arrested, weapons depots and a lathe for manufacturing weapons were destroyed, the IDF said.

The army's Jenin raid, dubbed "Operation Iron Wall," launched on Tuesday, comes on the heels of the Palestinian Authority's failed crackdown in the Jenin refugee camp.

Previous Israeli counterterror operations in 2023 and 2024 in the Jenin camp uncovered a tunnel shaft, a rocket launcher, large amounts of weapons and bomb-making laboratories. As of 2023, just over 24,000 registered refugees were living in the camp that Palestinians have dubbed "The Martyr's Capital." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor