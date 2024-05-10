Israelis asked to refrain from using fireworks over Independence Day

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 10 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection called on the public and local authorities, especially this year in light of the ongoing Iron Swords War against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, to refrain from using fireworks on the eve of Independence Day.

The use of fireworks, explained the ministry, creates air pollution and noise hazards that harm the health of the entire public, with an emphasis on combat trauma and anxiety victims as well as animals.

The fireworks used on Independence Day can produce very high sound levels of an impulsive nature (that is, a short and sudden noise) that immediately rises to high levels and may result in damage to the health of the body and mind.

The World Health Organization recommends that noise exposure in children, even momentary exposure, should not exceed 120 decibels. Noise from fireworks often reaches more than 150 decibels, that is, noise that is at least 1,000 times more powerful than the recommended threshold (decibels increase on a logarithmic scale). (ANI/TPS)

