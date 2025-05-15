Israel's FM visits Israel's Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Japan

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 15 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar visited Expo 2025 in Japan on the occasion of Israel's National Day at the exhibition. The Minister held a meeting with the Expo management and was hosted at the exhibition by Japan's Deputy Foreign Minister, Matsumoto Hisashi.

Minister Saar also made statements to the media and hosted Lithuania's Minister of Economy and Innovation, Lukas Sabikas, at the Israeli pavilion.

The National Pavilion of Israel features at its center an original building stone that was part of a defensive tower built by the Hasmoneans in Jerusalem over 2,000 years ago. Biblical verses are projected onto the stone, while graphic images are projected onto the walls depicting how these verses and values have been transformed into innovative ideas and solutions.

The pavilion presents Israel as a powerhouse of innovation, along with its historical connection to the Land of Israel in general and Jerusalem in particular.

So far, about 270,000 visitors have visited the Israeli pavilion in the month since the opening of the Expo.

Expo 2025, a World Expo, is taking place in Osaka, Kansai, Japan, from April 13 to October 13, 2025. The theme is "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," with sub-themes focusing on Saving Lives, Empowering Lives, and Connecting Lives. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor