Israel's Military Chief delays release of report on Oct 7 investigations due to ongoing fighting in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 27 (ANI/TPS): At the beginning of the week, Major General Sami Turgeman submitted to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir the report summarising the results of investigations into the events of the October 7 massacre.

The report was prepared in accordance with the mandate given to the team, and deals with examining the quality of the investigations and identifying the integrative lessons learned from them.

The team completed its work in full and in accordance with the schedules defined by the Chief of Staff.

Given the operational circumstances, the command's attention, and the need to focus on the campaign that the IDF is currently engaged in, the Chief of Staff decided to postpone full consideration of the report to a later date.

As soon as conditions permit, the report will be presented to the General Staff Forum, and the process of drawing up and implementing the necessary lessons will continue. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor