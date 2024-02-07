Israel's Mossad 'studying' Hamas reply on ceasefire deal

Jerusalem, Feb 7 Israel's Mossad intelligence agency has said in a statement that it received Hamas' reply to a Qatari proposal for a ceasefire deal in Gaza and was studying it.

"Hamas' answer was forwarded by the Qatari mediator to the Mossad and its details are studied in depth by all the parties involved in the negotiations," the statement issued on Tuesday read.

Earlier on Tuesday, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said during a press conference that Hamas has officially replied to the suggested framework for a hostage exchange deal involving individuals still held in Gaza in exchange for a prolonged ceasefire, Xinhua news agency reported.

The reply "includes some comments, but in general, it is positive", Al Thani said.

"We are optimistic and we have delivered the response to the Israeli party," he said, adding that due to the sensitivity of the circumstances, no further details would be provided at this stage.

More than 27,000 Palestinians have been killed from the Israeli attacks on Gaza, which were triggered by a surprise Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, that Israel said killed about 1,200 people.

