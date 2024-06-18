Israel's surplus in current accounts USD 6.7 billion to start 2024

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 18 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reported that the surplus in the current account in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, minus the effect of seasonality, amounted to USD 6.7 billion, compared to USD 9.3 billion in the previous quarter.

This drop of USD 2.6 billion in the current account is a result of a decrease of USD 2.1 and USD 0.2 billion in the goods account and the services account respectively and from a decrease of $0.4 billion in the secondary income account.

The primary revenue account remained almost unchanged.

The deficit in the goods account, exports minus imports minus the effect of seasonality, in Q1 totaled USD 6.6 billion.

The surplus in the services account in Q1 2024, minus the effect of seasonality, totaled USD 10.5 billion.

Israeli residents' income from financial investments abroad, minus seasonal effects, amounted to USD 5.1 billion in Q1 2024, compared USD 5.2 billion in the previous quarter.

The income of residents abroad from their financial investments in Israel, minus the effect of seasonality, totaled USD 4.2 billion.

The data on the current account surplus are obtained from the summary of the balance of payments compiled by the Central Bureau of Statistics for the first quarter of 2024.

The summary includes the transactions of Israeli residents with abroad in the goods account, the services, the primary incomes (incomes from financial investments and salaried wages) and the secondary incomes (transfers current) in current dollars and minus the effect of seasonality. (ANI/TPS)

