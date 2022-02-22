Issues we confront in Indo-Pacific will extend beyond region, says EAM Jaishankar

Underlining the importance of the Indo-Pacific, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the region is at the heart of the multipolarity and rebalancing that characterizes contemporary changes.

Jaishankar made these remarks during his three-day visit to France to attend the EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Speaking at the opening session of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific, he said, "Indo-Pacific is at the heart of the multipolarity and rebalancing that characterizes contemporary changes. But it is essential greater power and stronger capabilities led to responsibility...This means respect for international laws and territorial integrity and sovereignty."

"It means economics, free of coercion and politics, free from the threat of the use of force. It means observing global norms and practices and refraining from making claims on the global commons," he added.

Noting that France was among the first country to recognize the strategic geography of the region, the minister said that France is resident power in the Indo Pacific.

"Today, we see challenges... with the clarity that proximity brings. And believe me, distance is no insulation. The issues we confront in the Indo Pacific will extend beyond even to Europe. We, therefore welcome, the EU's commitment to contribute to the security of the region," he added.

Jaishankar further noted that this remains a maritime century and tides of the Indo-Pacific region will help shape the future.

Last week, EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles had said the EU has built a strategy, especially for the region because the members of the 27-member bloc believe the history of mankind will be written in this region.

He made these remarks at the panel discussion in Germany on the importance of the Indo-Pacific.

Last year, the EU adopted its Indo pacific strategy intending to increase engagement in the region. Through the policy, the bloc wishes to deepen its engagement with partners in the Indo-Pacific to respond to emerging dynamics that are affecting regional stability.

Speaking on the topic "Earth and Water: Intersecting Politics of Eurasia and the Indo-Pacific", Fontelles said, "when we talk about the emergence of the Indo-Pacific... the EU believes this emergence is nothing new. Indo Pacific has been in history for centuries."

( With inputs from ANI )

