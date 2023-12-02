Italian PM Giorgia Meloni shares selfie with 'Good Friend' PM Modi at COP28

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taken during their meeting on sidelines of the ongoing 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai.

Meloni clicked a selfie with the Indian prime minister and shared it on her Instagram account. “Good friends at COP28 #Melodi," Meloni captioned her selfie with PM Modi.

PM Modi also referred to his with Italian counterpart, and talked about efforts by the two countries for a sustainable and prosperous future. PM Modi also met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Turkey President RT Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, among other leaders.

COP28 Summit is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE. PM Modi participated in the World Climate Action Summit, the high-level segment of the COP28 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on Friday. This is PM Modi's third appearance at the World Climate Action Summit after his visits to Paris in 2015 and Glasgow in 2021.