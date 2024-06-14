Italy Parliament Brawl Video Goes Viral Ahead of G7 Summit; 11 Lawmakers Suspended From Chamber

A brawl between lawmakers in the Italian Parliament went viral on social sites ahead of the G7 summit in Apulia after the fight erupted on the floor of the chamber, leaving one MP in a wheelchair.

11 MPs were suspended for taking part in the violence on Wednesday at the Chamber of Deputies after tensions flared over a law proposing differentiated regional autonomy. Deputy of right-wing Italian party “Lega” Igor Iezzi has copped the most severe ban - 15 days - after he was accused of trying to punch populist Five State Movement politician Leonardo Donno.

Also Read | ‘I Often Get in Trouble’: Matthew Miller’s Unmissable Remark on Pakistan Losing to USA in T20 World Cup 2024 (Watch Video).

The fight occurred when Mr Donno thrust an Italian flag in the face of the Minister of Regional and Autonomous Affairs, Roberto Calderoli. This provoked several deputies from Lega and another right-wing party, Brothers of Italy, who jumped on top of Mr Donno, who had to be taken out of the Chamber in a wheelchair.

MPs Brawl in Italian Parliament Ahead of G7 Summit

Siamo arrivati alle violenze dai banchi della maggioranza Meloni. Hanno aggredito il nostro Leonardo Donno perché ha portato il tricolore al Ministro Calderoli, perché diciamo no alla secessione dell'Italia firmata Meloni, Salvini e Tajani. È uscito in barella dalla Camera dei… pic.twitter.com/4OkYB9gP8D — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) June 12, 2024

Italy's Five Star Movement party has condemned the violence as “very serious and shameful”, saying, “Our deputy only wanted to deliver an Italian flag to Minister Calderoli when he was attacked”. Mr Iezzi defended himself to an Italian news outlet, saying, “I tried to punch him (Mr Donno), but I couldn’t hit him. Donno tried to attack Calderoli, and I reacted,” he said.

Two clerks rushed and grabbed Mr Donno to separate him from Calderoli as a rush of men joined the fray. The politician has suggested he would take legal action against the Lega and Brothers of Italy politicians who he alleged assaulted him.