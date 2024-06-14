‘I Often Get in Trouble’: Matthew Miller’s Unmissable Remark on Pakistan Losing to USA in T20 World Cup 2024 (Watch Video)

The USA debate cricket team thrashed Pakistan in the super over in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, shocking cricket fans worldwide. Now, a funny response from the US spokesperson after a Pakistani reporter asked Matthew Miller about the match between the two countries amused several.

During the weekly press conference by the US spokesperson on being asked, "on a lighter note", about the US beating Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "I often get in trouble when I try to comment on things beyond my area of expertise, and I would say Pakistan's cricket team is certainly in that category." Other reports present at the press brief blurt into laughter.

Meanwhile, the USA shocked one-time world champions Pakistan in a nail-biting 'Super Over' finish in a group game of the Cricket World Cup 2024 last week. After both the teams ended up scoring 159, the 'Super Over' decided the winner, where USA scored 18 runs and defeated the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team by 13 runs in their opening game.

Pakistan's loss in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 disappointed fans. Later on Sunday, India beat Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring match. Now, the team is on the verge of being eliminated from the high-stakes tournament.