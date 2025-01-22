"It's going to be golden age for Indian-American friendship!": Former spiritual advisor to Donald Trump

Davos [Switzerland], January 22 : Johnnie Moore, former spiritual advisor to Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed the India-US ties under US President Donald Trump's first administration and expressed confidence for the ties to deepen further with the onset of the second term of US President Donald Trump.

In an interview with ANI, Johnnie Moore, who also served as the former Commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said that the trajectory of the India -US ties under Trump 2.0 can be judged on the basis of his first term.

"The relationship between India and the United States was better during Donald Trump's first term than it had ever been between our two countries," he said.

He added, "America is the richest, most powerful democracy in the world. India is the largest. We are a match made on Earth that can impact every problem, every concern, every opportunity can be realised through this partnership".

Bringing to attention how the Indian-American community sees the relationship under Trump, Moore said, "I think you can bet on the fact that the relationship between India and the United States is going to be better than ever, and that's just not my opinion. That's the opinion of the Indian American community which voted for Donald Trump at record levels. By the way, it's the opinion of the president himself. If you take his cabinet picks and across the administration, he has more Indian-Americans in his administration than ever before".

Moore remarked, "The re-election of President Donald Trump was Namaste from the United States of America to our brothers and sisters, our friends and family in the country of India".

Speaking about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attending the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump, Moore told ANI, "If you watch the inauguration, there weren't that many people that were allowed to be inside of the of the actual hall where the inauguration took place and who was sitting on the front row, the representative of Prime Minister Modi. This is an indication on every level that there is only opportunity ahead for this relationship".

