'Its not about re-election but reclaiming the mandate': Pak's PTI leader Ali Mohammad Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 12 : Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ali Mohammad Khan has emphasised that the major issue in the country is not about re-election but about reclaiming the mandate, ARY News reported.

Speaking on ARY News' program, "Aiteraz hai", Ali Mohammad Khan said that PTI and Maulana Fazlur Rehman's party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), both believed that there was 'fraud' in the electoral process; but their perspectives are not entirely aligned.

Ali Mohammed Khan stated in the ARY News program that he believed the Pakistan Election Commission and its procedures manipulated the clear mandate that the PTI received.

Khan told ARY News that an extremely crucial Form 45 was discarded during the elections. This led to what he describes as the 'theft' of PTI's mandate. He said that if the mandate is given to PTI, it would secure a majority on the floor of the House, ARY News said.

He added that discussions are on with Fazlur Rehman and said that PTI will apologise if they are proven wrong, while speaking about May 9 incident.

Criticising Pakistan's incumbent government's alleged tactics to suppress the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, party Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the country might not achieve political stability without the recognition of the party's founder Imran Khan's role.

"Imran Khan is a political reality," said Qureshi during an informal interaction with journalists in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail, adding: "Without accepting this reality, our country cannot achieve political stability."

Further criticising a plethora of cases filed against him after May 9 riots, the leader said that dozens of cases had been lodged against him within just one year. He added that he had been in politics for 40 years but not a single case had been registered against him in the last 39 years.

The former ruling party has been facing crackdown for its alleged involvement in the May 9 riots that saw military installations including Rawalpindi's General Headquarters (GHQ) and Lahore Corps Commander's House being vandalised by mobs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor