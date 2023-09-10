"It's not easy to negotiate...," Gilbert F Houngbo calls New Delhi G20 declaration "positive development"

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Calling the consensus on the G20 Leaders’ Declaration a "positive development", Director General International Labour Organization Gilbert F Houngbo on Sunday said it is not easy to negotiate, but I was glad that there was a consensus that fast.

"I want to congratulate the Indian presidency for this declaration. It is not easy to negotiate but I was glad that there was a consensus that fast which is a positive development," Gilbert F Houngbo said.

India passed the ceremonial gavel of the G20 presidency to Brazil on Sunday while the New Delhi Declaration was adopted by G20 leaders on Saturday, the first day of the Summit.

Director General International Labour Organization said that not only one planet, one family one future but also we are looking at a future.

"Through this where we can drive the whole economy, whole life toward much more use of technology and artificial intelligence is important to make sure that while we are in that drive, it is really human centred. It will be beneficial not only to India but to the whole world.

He further said that the G20 started after the 2008 financial crisis, not only for India but for the whole world. G20 is 80 per cent of the world GDP.

International Labour Organisation, the only tripartite UN agency, brings together governments, employers and workers of 187 Member States, to set labour standards, develop policies and devise programmes promoting decent work for all women and men.

On September 9, the Delhi Declaration was adopted. It called on nations to uphold international law, including territorial integrity, international humanitarian law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability.

The declaration envisages a green development pact for a sustainable future, it endorses high-level principles on lifestyle for sustainable development, voluntary principles of hydrogen, the Chennai principles for a sustainable resilient blue economy and the Deccan principles on food security and nutrition among others.

The biggest takeaway of the declaration was that all 83 paragraphs of the declaration were passed unanimously with a 100 per cent consensus along with China and Russia in agreement. For the first time, the declaration contained no footnote or Chair’s Summary.

The G20 meeting on Saturday also saw the African Union being inducted as the new permanent member of G20 thereby offering developing nations a greater say in global decision-making

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday also launched the Global Biofuels Alliance in the presence of US President Joe Biden, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio, President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni. The Global Biofuel Alliance is one of the priorities under India’s G20 Presidency.

Another major takeaway from Day 1 of the summit, was the announcement launch of a mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor by India, the US, Saudi Arabia and the European Union.

