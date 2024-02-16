IWWF Asia Abu Dhabi Wakefest 2024 begins

Dubai [UAE], February 16 (ANI/WAM): The first round of IWWF Asia Abu Dhabi Wakefest 2024 kicked off today at the Corniche Breakwater in Abu Dhabi, and will run until February 18, 2024, under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, the first round of tournament in Abu Dhabi features more than 100 participants from 20 countries, showcasing the emirate as a leading destination to host major global sporting events. (ANI/WAM)

