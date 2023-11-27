J-K: Centre for Inclusive and Sustainable Development commemorates 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Jammu and Kashmir [India], November 27 : The Centre for Inclusive and Sustainable Development (CISD) organised events across Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the tragic 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The event organised on November 25 in 14 districts across 16 locations witnessed the participation of youth and a cross-section of society who observed a two-minute silence and paid tribute to heroes who valiantly defended the nation, according to a CISD press release.

Mir Junaid, Chairperson of the Centre for Inclusive and Sustainable Development, in a statement said, "The event aimed not only to pay respects to the martyrs but also to instill a profound sense of nationalism and patriotism among youth and the cross sections of society."

During the event, speakers from different disciplines addressed the audience on themes of peace, harmony, brotherhood, about drug abuse, providing valuable insights to the youth and others present there, according to a CISD press release.

In the event, Mir Junaid said that a five-minute documentary vividly portrayed the 26/11 terror attacks, serving as a potent reminder of the resilience and unity of our country in the face of adversity. The tribute paid homage to the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks that took place in 2008, emphasizing the values of courage and sacrifice, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, youngsters engaged in community service, carried out cleanliness and plantation drives in the memories of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. This initiative aimed to foster a sense of responsibility and care for the environment among youngsters and the people.

According to the CISD press release, the event not only commemorated the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack but also served as a vital experience for the youngsters and the people, encouraging reflection on the values of courage, sacrifice, and national unity.

In the statement, Mir Junaid stated, "CISD believes that this event will leave a lasting impact on our youngsters and the people and that will foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the sacrifices made for our nation's security and unity."

Fifteen years ago, on November 26, a group of heavily armed terrorists from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba unleashed mayhem on the streets of Mumbai, spraying bullets on unarmed civilians at multiple key public installations in the city. The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack was named after the date in 2008.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish Community Centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by the Pakistani terrorists.

The attacks left over 166 dead, including foreigners, and over 300 injured. While one of the terrorists, Ajmal Amir Qasab, was captured alive, the others were taken out in the final stages of the siege over four days. In May 2010, Qasab was sentenced to death and was hanged in a maximum security prison in Pune, two years later.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor