Jackie Shroff says Neena Gupta’s sincerity rubs off on him

Mumbai, Dec 2 Actor Jackie Shroff, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie, ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’, has shared that both he and his co-star Neena Gupta come from very different schools of acting and that her sincerity rubs off on him.

‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’ is a streaming film, written and directed by Vijay Maurya. Jackie and Neena were last seen in a short film, ‘Khujli’, eight years ago, which showcased a middle-aged couple's secret desires and hidden fantasies.

In an era where the spotlight is on emerging actors, these two veterans have managed to captivate the audience with their on-screen chemistry and camaraderie.

Speaking about working with Neena, Jackie said: “We come from two different schools of learning. She is from National school of Drama. She is a respected and celebrated artist while I've learnt my craft on the sets.

“So definitely opposites attract, I learn from her and I don’t know if there's anything she can learn from me, but, her sincerity rubs off on me.

“But when we come together on-screen we have a fabulous understanding of each other. I feel our chemistry is beautifully blended, and the audience feels it too.”

‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’, is produced under the banner of Made in Maurya, and is based on the universal themes of second chances in love and life, forgiveness, and redemption. The narrative is a touching odyssey, illustrating the profound realisation that life is a treasure.

Neena said that she and Jackie are coming back after many years.

“After ‘Khujli’, the fifteen minute film which everybody loved, at least who ever could see it. We had a lot of fun doing that and we had more fun doing ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’.

“With Jackie, we are so easy with each other. We know how to improvise, we laugh and eat together. Honestly, working on this film with him was so much fun, and I look forward to engaging in more enjoyable projects with such a kind and wonderful person. It truly adds to the entire experience.”

‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’ also stars Monika Panwar, Abhishek Chauhan, Rakhi Sawant, and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles.

The film will drop on Prime Video on December 8.

