Jad Hadid: More comfortable in doing things in India as compared to anywhere else in the world

Mumbai, Nov 3 Former 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Jad Hadid, who will be seen in 'Temptation Island India', has revealed the reason as to why he participated in the youth-based dating show.

Jad said: "I received the offer and didn't want to miss it. Although I had received an offer of a similar format that was very well-paid, I believe I am more comfortable in India than anywhere else in the world."

"The love and attention I have received here, the feeling of being a member of this country, I have never experienced anywhere else in the world. It makes me feel like I belong here even more compared to my own country."

He added that he has "previously watched the original show out of curiosity and thought, ‘Why haven't I been a part of a show like this?"

"Ironically, when you look for something and it comes to you on a silver platter. So, I was approached for the show, and I'm super excited. Temptation Island is all about connection and how you communicate with someone to the point where you build a strong connection. It involves emotions, love, and feelings."

'Temptation Island India' will be streaming on JioCinema from November 3.

