Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscar slapgate: ‘That's Will's story to tell’

Los Angeles, Nov 15 Jada Pinkett Smith is remaining tight-lipped about the slap heard around the world. The actress recently discussed her memoir ‘Worthy’, and once again described her reaction to the infamous confrontation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

She said in an interview with CBS Mornings: "That's a really deep subject. I think you've gotta be really careful about the 'why’. That's Will's story to tell. Not mine”, reports Entertainment Weekly.

She continued: “So what I will say is that being there with him that night, what I did know, was that I might not have walked in there as his wife, but I left that night as his wife. And as I sit here today, I am going to be by his side, always.”

As per Entertainment Weekly, the highly scrutinised altercation came after Rock jokingly compared Pinkett Smith's shaved head to Demi Moore's in G.I. Jane while presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature.

The actress previously said that she assumed the incident was merely a comedy bit for the telecast. "I thought, 'This is a skit'," Pinkett Smith told People last month. "I was like, 'There's no way that Will hit him.' It wasn't until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realised it wasn't a skit."

