Jaishankar, Belarus counterpart Maksim Ryzhenkov discuss bilateral relations

Astana [Kazakhstan], July 3 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Belarus counterpart Maksim Ryzhenkov and discussed bilateral relations and its future growth potential on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Astana. During the talks, he welcomed Belarus to SCO as its newest member.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to meet FM Maksim Ryzhenkov of Belarus today. Welcome Belarus to the SCO as its newest member. Discussed our bilateral relationship and its future growth potential."

Earlier, S Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting in Astana on Wednesday.

Jaishankar, in his meeting with Lavrov, raised "strong concern about Indian nationals" currently in the war zone in Russia. Both the leaders also discussed the "global strategic landscape" and exchanged assessments and views.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Good to meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Astana today. Wide ranging conversation on our bilateral partnership and contemporary issues. Noted the progress in many areas since our last meeting in December 2023."

"Raised our strong concern on Indian nationals who are currently in the war zone. Pressed for their safe and expeditious return. Also discussed the global strategic landscape and exchanged assessments and views," he added.

He visited Pushkin Park in Astana on Wednesday, where he paid tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi accompanied by members of the Indian community following his arrival to represent India at the SCO Summit on July 4.

In a post on X, he stated, "Paid homage at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Pushkin Park in Astana today. Joined by members of the Indian community and friends of India."

Upon his arrival in Astana, Jaishankar was welcomed by Kazakhstan Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakaye. SCO Summit is being held under Kazakhstan's chairmanship.

"EAM @DrSJaishankar reached Astana to represent PM @narendramodi at the SCO Summit from July 3-4, 2024. On arrival, EAM was welcomed by Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister @AlibekBakayev," the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan posted on X.

Jaishankar also met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu in Astana on Tuesday and discussed expanding strategic partnership and India's increasing engagement with Central Asia.

Jaishankar thanked the deputy prime minister for the hospitality and arrangements for the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

"Delighted to meet DPM & FM Murat Nurtleu of Kazakhstan in Astana today. Thanked him for the hospitality and arrangements for the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit. Discussed our expanding Strategic Partnership and India's increasing engagement with Central Asia in various formats. Also exchanged views on regional and global issues," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The SCO Summit will be held on July 3-4. The 24th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State (SCO Summit) will be held under the presidency of Kazakhstan on July 4.

