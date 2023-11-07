Jaishankar co-chairs India-Malaysia Joint Commission meeting, reaffirms defence and maritime cooperation

New Delhi [India], November 7 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the 6th India-Malaysia Joint Commission meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting was focused on the security, trade and finance sectors, as well as maritime cooperation between the two countries.

Additionally, both leaders exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, ASEAN, West Asia and other regional and global issues.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar shared about the meeting saying, "Co-chaired along with FM @ZambryOfficial the 6th India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi. Reviewed progress on our political, defence & security, trade and finance, health, energy, education, maritime cooperation, culture, tourism and people-to-people cooperation. Also shared perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, ASEAN, West Asia and other regional and global issues."

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir ahead of the India-Malaysia 6th Joint Commission meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar shared about his meeting saying, "A warm welcome to Malaysian FM @ZambryOfficial in New Delhi. Our 6th Joint Commission Meeting this evening will take forward our Enhanced Strategic Partnership."

The Malaysian Foreign Minister arrived in the national capital for his first India visit in the late hours of Sunday and received a warm welcome.

The visit scheduled from November 5-8 is aimed at strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"FM @ZambryOfficialof Malaysia arrives to a warm welcome on his first visit to India as Minister of Foreign Affairs @MalaysiaMFA. He will co-chair the 6th India-Malysia Joint Commission Meeting along with EAM @DrSJaishankar. The visit will strengthen the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"The Joint Commission Meeting will review the progress of Enhanced Strategic Partnership with Malaysia in the areas of political, defence, security, economic, trade and investment, health, science and technology, culture, tourism and people-to-people ties, and will also discuss regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest," the MEA said in a statement.

The official itinerary for the visit also includes a sit-down with Vice President Dhankhar on Tuesday.

The visit holds significant diplomatic importance, as it provides an opportunity to strengthen the existing ties between India and Malaysia and discuss various bilateral matters of mutual interest, the MEA stated.

